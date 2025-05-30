Hyderabad Facebook Friendship Ends in Crime: Woman Drugged, Violated & Blackmailed

In a shocking incident, a man drugged a woman, raped her and blackmailed her for Rs 1 crore. According to reports, the incident was reported in Banjara Hills. It has been learned that the woman befriended the accused, identified as Mahendra Vardhan, on Facebook.

In the past, she had loaned him Rs 20 lakh. When Vardhan sought another Rs 1 crore, the woman refused. Vardhan then hatched a plan to invite the woman for lunch, where he drugged and raped her. He recorded the act and used the video to blackmail her to give him Rs 1 crore.

Unable to bear the trauma, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. An investigation is underway.

The rising number of crimes against women has triggered concerns over their safety in the city.

Earlier this week, three men in an inebriated condition allegedly blocked a cab carrying female software engineers on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The women, employed at a software company in Kokapet, were returning to their home in Banjara Hills in a company-provided cab when the incident occurred.

The three men reportedly stopped the vehicle on Road No. 12, smashed its windows, and pulled out the car keys. The women managed to flee the scene and rushed to the Banjara Hills police station, where they lodged a formal complaint detailing the incident.