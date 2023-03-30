Hyderabad: Eight Arrested for Trolling Political Leaders on Social Media

Hyderabad cyber crime police have arrested a gang for posting morphed photos and videos of celebrities and politicians on social media.

According to Cybercrime DCP Sneha Mehra, 8 persons have been arrested for trolling, 20 cases have been registered and notices have been sent to 30 other trollers.

The accused were identified as Attada Srinivasa Rao, Chirasani Manikantha, Baddanji Shravan, Motam Srinu, Peraka Nagavenkata Kiran, Vadluri Naveen, Bolli Chandrasekhar and Billa Srikanth who were trolling government leaders including MLC Kavitha by editing and morphing their photos, Strict action will be taken against those who post obscene content on social media , DCP Sneha Mehra added.

