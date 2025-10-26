Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Issues Strong Warning: Drunk Drivers Are Terrorists, Human Bombs

Drunk drivers are terrorists, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar stated following the Kurnool bus fire accident that claimed 19 lives.

In a strongly-worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the IPS officer condemned the bikers who were intoxicated at the time of the tragedy.

“The horrific Kurnool bus accident, which claimed the lives of 20 innocent people, was not an accident in the truest sense. It was a preventable massacre caused by the reckless behavior of a drunk biker. This was not a road mishap, but a criminal act of negligence that destroyed entire families within seconds,” Sajjanar wrote.

He added, “Drunk drivers are terrorists, and their actions are nothing short of acts of terror on our roads.”

Elaborating on the incident, he noted, “The biker, identified as B. Shiva Shankar, was under the influence of alcohol. CCTV footage shows him refueling his motorcycle at 2:24 a.m., minutes before he lost control and triggered the devastating collision at 2:39 a.m. His decision to drive drunk turned a moment of arrogance into a tragedy of unimaginable scale.”

Reiterating his stance, Sajjanar said, “Drunk drivers destroy lives, families, and futures. Such acts will never be tolerated. How many families are now suffering mental anguish because of their mistake? Who gave you the right to take other people’s lives for your fun and revelry?”

Terming drunk drivers “human bombs,” he declared that Hyderabad police are taking a zero-tolerance approach.

“Every single person caught driving under the influence will face the full force of law. There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives,” he warned.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant of such “terrorists” and “human bombs” and immediately report any suspicious activity to local police or by dialing 100.

“If we keep letting them go, they will come onto the road and kill many more. Ignoring this threat will cost countless lives,” he stressed.