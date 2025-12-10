Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Sanctions RS 1,000 Crore for Osmania University

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has been placing special focus on the education sector, continues to implement major reforms in the field. With the objective of upgrading state universities to international standards, the government has also been releasing substantial funds for their development. As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister has taken a significant decision regarding the historic Osmania University and issued official orders in this regard.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Osmania University and formally announced the release of ₹1,000 crore for the university’s development. He stated that the funds are being dedicated entirely to the welfare and future of students. On this occasion, alumni of the university also contributed ₹45 lakh towards its development by presenting a cheque.

Later, addressing students at a public meeting titled “Sarvam Siddham” held near the Arts College, the Chief Minister recalled the crucial role played by Osmania University during the Telangana movement. He stated that the university had strongly articulated the aspirations of the people during the struggle for statehood.

Speaking about his visit, CM Revanth Reddy said he had come to discuss future development plans for the university. He noted that in the past, some chief ministers had been stopped by students from entering the campus, and that people had questioned his decision to visit the university. However, he said he had come not out of courage, but out of the affection and trust students have in him.

Describing Osmania University as one of the oldest universities in the country, the Chief Minister highlighted its rich history and legacy. He assured that the university would be developed to international standards based on the guidance of experts, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting students. He also stated that dominance without education would not be tolerated in Telangana.

CM Revanth Reddy added that the ₹1,000 crore government grant along with the ₹45 lakh contribution from alumni would play a key role in transforming the university and accelerating its development.