Kerala Public Holidays 2026 Announced: Full Government and Bank Holiday List Inside

The Kerala government has released its official list of public holidays for the year 2026, offering clarity to government departments, businesses, and residents across the state. The notification, issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, was published in the Kerala Gazette Extraordinary on October 31, 2025.

Compiled by the General Administration (Co-ordination) Department, the list outlines the days on which government offices, banks, and certain commercial establishments will remain closed. It also includes instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning holidays applicable to commercial and co-operative banks.

Why the Holiday Schedule Matters

Public holidays are not just about office closures—they play a key role in how households, financial institutions, and businesses plan their yearly operations. With the 2026 schedule now official, citizens can plan travel, financial transactions, and government-related tasks well in advance.

For businesses, the calendar ensures better scheduling of payments, compliance tasks, and logistics around non-working days.

Kerala’s Public Holidays in 2026

Along with all Sundays, the following dates have been declared as public holidays in Kerala for 2026:

Mannam Jayanthi – January 2 (Friday)

Republic Day – January 26 (Monday)

Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) * – March 20 (Friday)

Annual Closing of Bank Accounts – April 1 (Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday – April 2 (Thursday)

Good Friday – April 3 (Friday)

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi – April 14 (Tuesday)

Vishu – April 15 (Wednesday)

May Day – May 1 (Friday)

Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) * – May 27 (Wednesday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Saturday)

First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif * – August 25 (Tuesday)

Thiruvonam – August 26 (Wednesday)

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi – August 28 (Friday)

Sreekrishna Jayanthi – September 4 (Friday)

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi – September 21 (Monday)

Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2 (Friday)

Mahanavami – October 20 (Tuesday)

Vijayadasami – October 21 (Wednesday)

Christmas – December 25 (Friday)

Note: Dates marked with an asterisk () are subject to change based on the sighting of the moon.*

Festivals Falling on Sundays

A few major festivals coincide with Sundays in 2026. As per the government notification, banks and institutions that typically operate on Sundays will treat the following dates as holidays:

Mahasivarathri – February 15 (Sunday)

Easter – April 5 (Sunday)

Deepavali – November 8 (Sunday)

Guidelines for Private and Commercial Establishments

Private institutions governed by labour laws—such as those under the Industrial Disputes Act, the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, and the Minimum Wages Act—will follow the Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958. Accordingly, private employers must maintain their own set of paid holidays as required by law, separate from the government-declared list.

The 2026 holiday schedule ensures transparency and consistency for all sectors across Kerala. By providing the list in advance, the government aims to facilitate better planning and coordination for employees, public offices, and private businesses alike.