Hyderabad: 356 Booked in Overnight Drunk-Driving Crackdown

The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 356 motorists for driving under the influence during a special late-night enforcement drive conducted across the city on Saturday, January 31.

According to officials, two-wheeler riders accounted for the overwhelming majority of violations. Of the total offenders, 302 were riding motorcycles and scooters, while 21 were driving auto-rickshaws and 33 were behind the wheel of cars and other four-wheelers.

Police also flagged serious violations during the checks. Three motorists recorded extremely high blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels, with readings exceeding 300 mg per 100 ml of blood—far above the legally permissible limit.

What the law says

BAC measures the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream and is expressed in grams per decilitre. Under Indian law, the maximum permissible BAC for drivers is 0.03 per cent (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this limit constitutes an offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, attracting penalties that may include fines, imprisonment, or both.

The traffic police further cautioned that repeat or aggravated offences could also invite action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Conviction under these sections can carry stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to 10 years along with fines.

Officials said the enforcement drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb drunk driving and improve road safety across Hyderabad.