Heatwave in Telangana Till March 2, Warns Weather Department

Hyderabad, Feb 26: Telangana is bracing for severe summer conditions, with a heatwave expected to affect five districts from February 26 to March 2, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures will soar between 37°C and 40°C in several regions, while Hyderabad is likely to experience highs ranging between 34°C and 37°C. The sudden rise in temperatures marks an early onset of extreme summer conditions, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Authorities Issue Heatwave Advisory

In response to the forecast, officials have issued precautionary guidelines to help residents stay safe during this period:

Stay Hydrated – Drink plenty of water, buttermilk, and fresh juices to prevent dehydration.

Avoid Direct Sun Exposure – Try to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours (12 PM to 4 PM).

Wear Protective Gear – Use hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, and sunscreen while stepping out.

Eat Light and Healthy – Opt for fresh fruits and vegetables while avoiding spicy or oily foods.

Check on Vulnerable Groups – The elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Emergency Measures and Public Awareness

Authorities have urged hospitals and health centers to stay prepared for potential cases of heatstroke and dehydration. People working outdoors, especially laborers and daily wage workers, are advised to take necessary breaks and avoid excessive exposure to the sun.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with official weather alerts and follow safety guidelines to minimize health risks. For emergency assistance, contact the nearest health center or helpline services.