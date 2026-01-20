GHMC To Construct Six-Lane Bi-Directional Flyover in South Hyderabad To Ease Traffic

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced plans to build a new flyover in the southern part of Hyderabad as part of efforts to improve traffic movement and reduce congestion in key areas of the city.

The proposed structure will be a six-lane, two-way flyover connecting important junctions including Mailardevpally, Shamshabad Road, and Katedan. The project is expected to significantly ease traffic bottlenecks along this busy corridor, which serves both residential neighbourhoods and industrial zones.

Project Cost and Purpose

The flyover is estimated to be built at a cost of approximately Rs 345 crore. It falls under GHMC’s Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, which focuses on upgrading urban transport infrastructure.

Once completed, the flyover is expected to benefit daily commuters, particularly those travelling towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). By streamlining vehicle movement, the project aims to cut down travel time and ensure smoother traffic flow throughout the day.

Design and Traffic Planning

As part of the project design, a three-lane one-way down ramp will be constructed at the Katedan junction to facilitate better dispersal of vehicles. The decision to go ahead with the flyover was taken after a detailed traffic assessment conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The selected construction agency will be responsible for conducting surveys, carrying out technical investigations, preparing detailed designs, and executing the construction work.

Relief for Commuters

While the flyover will improve mobility for all road users in the area, it is expected to be especially helpful for airport-bound passengers, who often face delays due to heavy traffic during peak hours. The project is seen as a key step towards easing congestion and improving overall connectivity in southern Hyderabad.

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