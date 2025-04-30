GHMC: 4 New Commissioners in 10 Months

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has witnessed four different commissioners in just 10 months, triggering public concern over administrative instability and disruption in city development projects.

GHMC is a massive civic body with 6 zones, 30 circles, 150 divisions, and over 30,000 employees. Officials say it takes months for any commissioner to fully understand the system and lead effectively. However, rapid transfers have disrupted continuity. The role has changed hands from Ronald Ross to Amrapali Kata, followed by D. Ilambarithi, and now RV Karnan, who recently took charge.

Civic activists and local residents argue that such frequent leadership changes affect the pace of ongoing infrastructure works, long-term planning, and the consistent delivery of civic services. They say that without stability in top positions, key decisions and developmental initiatives are delayed or left incomplete.

They are urging the state government to ensure greater stability in top roles to maintain consistency in development, policy execution, and governance across Hyderabad.