FTL, Buffer Zone: HYDRAA Collaborates with Survey of India to Map and Protect Lakes

The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), in collaboration with the Survey of India, will scientifically demarcate full tank levels (FTLs) and buffer zones for water bodies within the Greater Hyderabad limits.

This initiative aims to identify and rejuvenate lakes and tanks across Hyderabad, with the Survey of India playing a pivotal role in establishing accurate FTLs and buffer zones. The project will also focus on identifying and revitalizing the city’s chain link lakes, a hallmark of Hyderabad's natural heritage.

On Tuesday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath convened a meeting with Survey of India Director BC Parida and Superintendent Debabrata Palit at Habsiguda. During this meeting, they reviewed historical maps from 1971–72 to assess the number of lakes and nalas that once thrived in Hyderabad.

The review highlighted significant encroachment of water bodies over the past five decades.

In addition, it was decided that data on water bodies collected from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Irrigation Department, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be digitized. The Survey of India’s analysis will be essential in producing a comprehensive report on the status of tanks in the Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts.