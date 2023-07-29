Former TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy Reacts to Reports of Joining BRS

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP and former TPCC chief Capt Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly refuted the rumour that he along with and former legislator Padmavathi Reddy were planning to join the ruling BRS party. The Congress leader has dismissed the speculations of him leaving the party while blaming a party colleague for the rumours.

“People may label me as a disgruntled leader. However, there is no truth in the malicious rumour that I am leaving the Congress party,” the Nalgonda MP said in a joint media statement on Saturday.

Blaming some Congress leaders, who hold significant position in the party, Uttam said the reports suggesting that he was quitting the party are baseless and entirely false.

The Nalgonda MP clarified that he has an unmatched loyalty to Congress for the last 30 years and has been elected for a record six times and his wife Padmavathi Reddy has also demonstrated the highest level of integrity and commitment to the grand old party.

