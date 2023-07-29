29 Constitution Bench matters currently pending before SC, Centre informs parliament

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Central government on Friday informed the Parliament that there are 29 Constitution Bench matters pending for adjudication before the Supreme Court (SC).

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that out of these 29 cases, 18 cases are pending before 5-judge bench, 6 cases pending before 7-judge bench and 5 cases pending before 9-judge bench.

As per SC information, in respect of the Constitution Bench cases, there are intricate issues of law involved and arguments last for ranging from weeks to months.

“It is not possible to set out strict parameters and timelines regarding adjudication of such cases,” the government replied to CPI (M) A.M. Ariff, who had accused government for pendency for its lack of interest in expediting the cases.

“As far as corrective action is concerned, the adjudication and expeditious disposal of cases is within the exclusive domain of the judiciary and government has no role in the matter,” the government said.

It said that as a matter of record, 19 Constitutional Bench matters have been disposed of the Supreme Court from 2020 to 2023.

