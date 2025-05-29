Hyderabad Chepa Prasadam 2025: 190-Yr-Old Asthma Cure Tradition is Back

The revered tradition of distributing the Bathini Goud family’s unique ‘Fish Prasadam’—a herbal remedy acclaimed for providing relief from asthma and other respiratory ailments- is set to take place once again at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

A Legacy of Faith and Folk Healing

Observed annually on Mrigasira Karthi day, this event attracts thousands of devotees from across India. The prasadam distribution runs continuously for 24 hours, concluding at 10 AM on June 9.

Passed down through nearly 190 years of family heritage, the remedy is a secret herbal paste placed inside a live murrel fish, which patients swallow as part of the healing process. The Bathini family traces this sacred practice to a Hindu sage who bestowed the knowledge to their ancestors. Notably, the remedy is provided free of cost to all visitors.

Government and Community Collaboration

For the smooth conduct of this large-scale event, the Bathini family has coordinated with several government bodies, including the Hyderabad Collector’s Office, GHMC, Police, RTC, Water Works, Electricity Board, and the Fisheries Department, which supplies the live fish.

Community support is strong, with Sharath Pitti, Chairman of the Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Exhibition Society, backing the initiative. Volunteer groups like the Agarwal Seva Dal will provide refreshments such as food, tea, coffee, buttermilk, and drinking water to attendees.

Health and Safety Measures

To ensure the well-being of the large crowd expected to gather and stand in long queues, emergency medical teams will be stationed throughout the venue.

Family Leaders Upholding the Tradition

This year’s distribution will be led by family members Amarnath Goud, Sivasankar Goud, Gouri Shankara Goud, Chandrashekar Goud, Santhosh Goud, and Siva Goud, who recently addressed the media at a briefing.