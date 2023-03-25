Fire Engulfs Car Garage in King Koti

Sakshi, Hyderabad: A fire incident took place at King Koti city in the early hours of Saturday. The fire broke out in the mechanic's shed. The incident was discovered after loud explosions and thick smoke were observed in the garage. The firemen approached the spot immediately when they received the information. The security guard who was sleeping in a car was burnt alive, leading to his death, and five cars were completely burnt. Further, more information is to be known regarding this accident, and the cause of the fire outbreak has yet to be reported.