"Feel Like Slapping Them": Revanth Reddy’s Outburst at Young Journalists Sparks Backlash

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked controversy over his harsh remarks towards young journalists. In a video circulating widely on social media, the CM is seen criticizing the current generation of journalists, particularly those operating YouTube channels, for lacking what he described as "basic common sense."

“Earlier, journalists would risk their health and well-being to investigate social issues. They would spend days in remote villages to understand people’s problems and report on them. But today’s young journalists don’t even know who those veteran journalists were,” Revanth Reddy remarked during a recent public meeting.

He went on to claim that young reporters don’t even show basic respect to seniors, saying, “They don’t have the sense to stand when a senior journalist enters the room. They sit in the front rows of press conferences and look at me like I should greet them. Sometimes, I feel like slapping them, but my position holds me back.”

His comments have drawn sharp criticism from journalists and media professionals, who see them as an attack on press freedom and the dignity of the profession.

This is not the first time Revanth Reddy has come under fire for his stance on journalists. Earlier, two journalists—including Pulse News Managing Director Pogadadanda Revathi—were arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content against him.

The backlash intensified further after BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the remarks, saying, “This is their idea of respecting constitutional institutions and the fourth pillar of democracy. Congress leaders attack the Election Commission, the judiciary, and now the media. It’s in their DNA.”

The controversy also comes just hours after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of assisting the BJP in “vote theft” and claimed he would soon release “atom bomb-level” proof.