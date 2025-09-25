Dussehra Holidays 2025 for Anganwadi Staff – Decision Soon!

The Dussehra holidays' demand for Anganwadi workers has swirled again in Telangana. In a recent update, the Anganwadi worker's union representatives met State Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka to request the declaration of Dussehra holidays for Anganwadi staff. While all government employees have already been granted festive holidays, Anganwadi workers, women, and lactating mothers are now seeking similar recognition.

The request, made on behalf of all Anganwadi staff and children, highlighted the demands of workers and helpers who provide essential services at the grassroots level. These include distributing nutritious food and monitoring the health of pregnant women and lactating mothers. The minister responded positively, and an official announcement on the holiday schedule is expected within the next one to two days.

According to union sources, there is a possibility that holidays could be declared from 27th September to 3rd October, aligning with the Dussehra celebrations.

Ensuring Essential Services

Government officials have assured that critical services will continue during the festive period. Advance arrangements are being made to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, even while Anganwadi centres observe the holiday break.

This step acknowledges the vital role played by Anganwadi workers while balancing the festive needs of staff and the community they serve.