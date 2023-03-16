New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha asking her to appear in person on March 20 after the BRS leader chose to skip the appearance today. The BRS leader earlier was grilled for 9 hours by the ED officials in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case.

On her behalf, Kavitha sent her party’s General Secretary Soma Bharath Kumar to the ED office and wrote a letter to the ED stating since the summons explicitly do not require her to appear in person, she was sending her ‘authorised representative’.

“I humbly beseech your good self that the proceedings before the Supreme Court being sacred and sacrosanct, the outcome thereof must be awaited before any further proceedings take place with respect to the subject summons,” Kavitha wrote in a letter addressed to the ED officials.

Meanwhile, Kavitha approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on her plea stating that ED summons to her were ‘completely against the law’. The court had agree to hear her plea on March 24.

