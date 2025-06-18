CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Google's First Safety Engineering Center (GSEC), Hails Telangana’s Digital Future

Hyderabad, June 18 – Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today inaugurated Google’s first Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in the Asia-Pacific region, marking a significant milestone for India and Telangana in the realm of cybersecurity and digital safety. This is only the fifth such center globally.

Speaking at the event, the CM expressed pride in Hyderabad being chosen for this prestigious facility and highlighted the digital transformation India has undergone. “Our lives, government services, and economy have all turned digital. With that, concerns over privacy and cybersecurity have increased,” he said.

Cybersecurity Hub & Skilling Focus

CM Revanth praised Google for using the new center as a cybersecurity hub to build advanced safety solutions and support skills development. He emphasized that the initiative will not only boost employment but also strengthen India's cyber capabilities.

“I appreciate Google’s motto — Don’t be evil. Like Google, my government also believes in doing only good. The benefits may take time, but with a long-term vision, we can build a safer digital future,” he added.

Telangana: A Rising Digital Power

Highlighting Telangana’s global potential, CM Revanth said, “If global companies are looking for a state with the best investment climate, the answer is Telangana. Search online, and the first link will show Hyderabad. We call this Telangana Rising.”

He revealed the state's ambitious vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and empower 1 crore women to become crorepatis (millionaires).

To support this, the government has allocated 2.5 acres next to the Google office for stalls run by self-help group women. He reiterated his aim to uplift farmers, youth, and students through innovation and opportunity.

Education, Inclusion & Innovation

Revanth Reddy spotlighted new initiatives like the Young India Skills University, led by Anand Mahindra, to bridge the skill gap for over 1.10 lakh engineering graduates passing out in the state each year.

“We are launching Young India Integrated Residential Schools to ensure quality education,” he said.

Underscoring inclusivity, the CM pointed out the government’s recent move to employ transgender individuals for Hyderabad’s traffic management and GHMC services, a community often neglected by previous administrations.

Google–Telangana Bond

The CM recalled the long-standing bond between Google and Hyderabad, dating back to 2007 when the company opened its first office here during a previous Congress government. Today, nearly 7,000 Googlers call Hyderabad home.

“We work with Google in education, safety, mapping, traffic, startups, healthcare, and more. Google is an innovative company — and we are an innovative government,” he said.

In conclusion, CM Revanth invited Google to be the brand ambassador of ‘Telangana Rising’, stating, “Women, youth, farmers, the poor, middle class, seniors, and children – all are partners in my government’s vision of a better life. Let us create global standards together.”

Congratulating Google once again, he said, “We believe you will make us proud with your work at this new Safety Engineering Center in Hyderabad.”