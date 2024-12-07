BTech Girl Commits Suicide in College Hostel, Family Demands Probe

A tragic incident occurred at Marri Lakshmareddy Engineering College in Dundigal, where an 18-year-old B.Tech student, Sravani, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room. Sravani, the eldest daughter of Balaram Naik and Kavita from Mylaram Kota Tanda in Vikarabad district, had been staying at the college hostel while pursuing her first year of B.Tech.

According to reports, Sravani had returned to the hostel two days ago after a visit to her hometown. On Friday, she had remained in her room due to feeling unwell. Around 1:30 PM, her friends knocked on her door but received no response. Concerned, they informed the hostel management, who broke the door to open and discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sravani was rushed to a private hospital in Suraram, where doctors confirmed that she had already passed away.

Police investigations revealed that Sravani had left behind a suicide note, citing stomach pain as the reason for her decision. However, her family members have expressed doubts about the cause of her death, noting that Sravani was a brave and strong person who would not have been likely to take her own life.

The Dundigal police have started an investigation into the incident. They have appealed for calm as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

