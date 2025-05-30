BRS MLC Kavitha: No Party That Allied with BJP Has Fared Well

A day after claiming there was a 100% plan to merge the BRS with the BJP, BRS MLC K. Kavitha made another sensational statement on Friday.

She remarked that no party that has allied with the BJP has fared well. During her tour of Mancherial, Kavitha once again emphasized that her only agenda was to save her party.

“I don’t have any personal agenda. I only want to save my party from being merged with the BJP. No party that has allied with the BJP has done well,” she said.

During an informal conversation with the media on Thursday, Kavitha asserted, “As long as I am in the BRS, I will not let the merger with the BJP happen.”

She further alleged that certain members within the BRS were conspiring to oust her from the party. Hinting at the possibility of launching her own outfit, Kavitha remarked, “Who knows? Maybe I’ll start a party in the future.”

A political storm has been brewing in Telangana—particularly within the Pink Party—following the leak of a letter written by Kavitha to her father and BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In the letter, she gave critical feedback on the party’s stance on the Wakf Act, KCR’s lack of accessibility to grassroots workers, and other internal issues. She particularly questioned the BRS’s soft stance toward the BJP.

Reinforcing speculation of a rift with her elder brother, K. T. Rama Rao, the BRS Working President, Kavitha took a veiled swipe at him, stating,“Posting tweets will not suffice.”

She stressed that the party’s Working President must focus on strengthening the organization to stage a strong comeback in the state.