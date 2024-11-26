Blood Donation Drive Supporting a Life-Saving Cause

November 26, Hyderabad:

In a welcoming gesture, a Blood Donation Camp was successfully held at Premier Energies' factory premises in Hyderabad on November 26, 2024. The event, organized in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, and facilitated by Rotary Challa Blood Centre, emphasized the life-saving importance of blood donation.

Held from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM, the camp saw enthusiastic participation from more than 200 Premier Energies employees, including Managing Director and CEO Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja and Chairman Mr. Surender Pal Singh. Mr. Saluja, also President of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, along with Ms. Dimple Agarwal, Secretary of the same club, played a pivotal role in making the event a success. Each donor contributed 350 ml of blood, collectively offering vital support for patients in need.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja said, "The tremendous response from our employees showcases the compassion that is at the heart of Premier Energies. Every drop of blood donated has the potential to save lives and restore hope. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to making a positive impact—beyond renewable energy—by touching lives in meaningful ways."

Mr. Uday Pilani, Founder of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, shared, "The camp was a powerful example of community spirit and selflessness. Each unit of blood donated will help save lives, ensuring that no patient faces a shortage of blood. We are grateful to Premier Energies and its team for their unwavering support of this noble cause."

Rotary Challa Blood Centre ensured a smooth donation process, utilizing advanced screening technologies such as Gel Technology and CLIA to maintain the highest blood quality standards. Donors also received donor cards, which provide a free unit of blood for future use if needed. The Centre further enhanced the impact of the initiative by pledging to provide 33% of the collected blood to government hospitals free of charge.

Key Highlights of the Blood Donation Camp:

Date & Time: November 26, 2024 | 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Location: Premier Energies Factory, Plot No. 8/B/1&2, E-City (Fab City), Maheshwaram Mandal, Raviryala Village, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana

Organizers: Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, and Rotary Challa Blood Centre

Participants: Over 200 Premier Energies employees donated 350 ml of blood each, potentially saving up to three lives per donation

The camp served as a powerful reminder of how small acts of generosity can create a lasting impact, bringing hope and recovery to those in need. Through initiatives like these, Premier Energies reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, compassion, and community welfare.