Authorities Demolish Malla Reddy's Encroachment

Officials in Medchal Malkajgiri district demolished a compound wall allegedly constructed illegally by former minister and BRS MLA Ch. Malla Reddy within the full tank level (FTL) of Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Bomraspet village on Friday.

Revenue and irrigation authorities conducted a joint inspection earlier and identified the compound wall as an encroachment. They took action after receiving multiple complaints accusing Malla Reddy of illegally building the boundary wall inside the lake's FTL area. Temporary structures within the lake were also razed using JCBs.

Despite the land falling under the lake's FTL limits, Malla Reddy has claimed ownership of the area. Allegations state that the MLA and others encroached on the land by constructing the compound wall.

Last week, Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy were detained by police for attempting to stop the demolition of a fence on a disputed land in the Suchitra area of Kompally.