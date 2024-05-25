Patients cast votes in Lok Sabha elections with hospital's help in Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) To strengthen democracy, the Manipal Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday helped patients cast their votes during the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The hospital said this initiative aims to highlight the importance of voting as a fundamental duty of every responsible Indian citizen.

"By supporting our patients in exercising their right to vote, we are not only prioritising their health but also empowering them as active participants in our democracy. Every vote matters, and we are proud to ensure that our patients' voices are heard," said Viji Verghese, Director, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

Meanwhile, people turned out in large numbers at the polling stations across the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi on Saturday.

The voting process began at 7 a.m. with more than 2.52 lakh first-time voters participating in this crucial phase of elections.

