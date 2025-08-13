Aug 13 and Aug 14: Holiday Declared for Schools in Telangana, Half Day for Hyderabad Schools

Due to heavy rain forecast, schools in five districts of Telangana have been declared holiday on August 13 and August 14. The IMD announced two-day incessant rains in parts of Telangana. With this, the education department announced two-day holidays in Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri and Mahbubnagar districts.

Meanwhile, schools in Greater Hyderabad have been declared half-day schools. With rain forecast in Hyderabad is predicted in the second-half of the day, the education department announced half-day holidays.

August 15, remains, public holiday. With this, three days holidays for students in the five districts of Telangana.