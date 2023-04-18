Amit Shah Likely To Visit Telangana On April 23

HYDERABAD: After many delays hindering his Telangana visit, reports suggest that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state on April 23 as part of the ‘Parliament Prabhas Yojana’ programme. He is also likely to address a public meeting in Chevella parliamentary constituency in the Rangareddy district on that day.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and the party affairs in-charge Sunil Bansal will hold a meeting with senior leaders at the party office on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for the meeting. The public meeting will be held either in Vikarabad or Chevella.

It is reported that a High-level review meeting will be held on Wednesday for the implementation of” Lok Sabha Pravasi Yojana” and there is a possibility that Amit Shah will participate virtually.

As the Telangana Assembly elections have become a crucial target for the BJP, the national leadership under the leadership of Amit Shah along with BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders are making all preparations to ensure that they make headway in the state.

