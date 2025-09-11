Telangana youth among five arrested by Delhi Police for 'terror links'

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) A youth from Telangana is among five persons arrested by Delhi Police from different parts of the country over alleged terror links.

A team from Delhi Police's Special Cell police on Wednesday took a youth into custody in Bodhan town of Telangana and shifted him to the national capital for investigation.

Huzaifa Yemen, 20, is a B. Pharma student at a local college. Literature related to arms, including PDF files, was seized from him, a police source said. No arms or explosives were recovered from his possession.

After the youth's arrest by the Delhi police, the local police also began an investigation into his local contacts.

However, the youth's family members denied that he has links with any terror groups.

The youth was reportedly arrested by the Delhi Police as part of the investigation into the case relating to the alleged terror plot.

The Delhi police arrested five persons from different parts of the country over alleged terror links. They were allegedly trying to recruit youngsters for ISIS.

The Bodhan youth's arrest followed the arrest of the suspected ISIS operative in Jharkhand. He was allegedly using a special video call app to be in touch with the terror suspects.

Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police arrested Ashar Danish, who is said to be the prime accused.

Two accused, both natives of Mumbai, were arrested in Delhi, and another youth was arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

They were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda.

Material used for making explosive devices was seized from them. They were allegedly in touch with their handlers in Pakistan through social media apps.

The accused were allegedly part of the sleeper module of ISIS and were tasked with making bombs, procuring weapons and increasing the outfit's strength.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.