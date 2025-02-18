Telangana minister reviews arrangements for Ramazan

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Telangana's Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements made for the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

The minister held a high-level review meeting with top officials from all departments at the B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and instructed all officials to work in coordination with each other and take all necessary steps to ensure better facilities for worshippers during Ramazan. He provided specific instructions to senior officers from various departments.

He emphasised the need for uninterrupted electricity supply, clean water distribution, garbage disposal, and other essential services in major mosques, key intersections, and across the city.

The minister stated that the Telangana government focuses not only on Hyderabad but also on other Muslim-majority areas across the state, ensuring essential arrangements during Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Hyderabad MLAs Ahmed Balala, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Mozam Khan, Mohammed Majid Hussain and others, Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department Tafseer Iqbal, Vice Chairman and President of Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Faheem Qureshi, Waqf Board Chairman Azmatullah Husaini, chairpersons of other minority institutions, Director of Minority Welfare Sheikh Yasmeen Basha, and senior officials from other key departments.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Advisor for Minority Affairs expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for issuing a Government Order (GO) allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during Ramazan.

He also welcomed the possibility of issuing another GO permitting businesses and shops to remain open late at night during the holy month, stating that such an order from the Labour Department would facilitate business activities during Ramazan.

He emphasised that this provision should not be limited to Hyderabad but extended to other cities, with necessary directives issued to the Police Department. Additionally, he stressed the need to replace carpets in the Mecca Masjid and the Shahi Masjid and review the functionality of CCTV cameras installed around major mosques.

The Secretary, Minority Welfare, instructed subordinate officers to ensure the strengthening of essential facilities in both Hyderabad and across the state during Ramazan. Officials from the Electricity Department, Municipal Administration, Labour Department, Police Department, and other relevant agencies presented details of the steps taken so far.

Prabhakar also noted the issues raised by public representatives and directed senior officials to take necessary action. He reiterated that the Telangana government believes in treating all citizens equally and compassionately, and the efforts to enhance essential services during Ramazan align with this approach.

He further stated that the Roads and Buildings Department and other agencies have completed significant road construction and repair work already, with the remaining tasks set to be finished soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.