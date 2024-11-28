Telangana IPS Association condemns K.T. Rama Rao's remarks against District Collector

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Telangana IPS Association has strongly condemned derogatory statement of Sircilla MLA, K.T. Rama Rao, against Rajanna Sircilla District Collector, Sandeep Kumar Jha.

The Association said in a statement on Thursday that it unequivocally condemns the derogatory and baseless allegations made against a serving civil servant, Collector of Sircilla District by the MLA, attempting to question his integrity and impartiality.

“Such remarks are a direct affront to the principles of governance and the constitutional mandate under which civil servants operate.

“Officers are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law and serve the public without fear or favour, and unwarranted attacks of this nature are both irresponsible and detrimental to democratic institutions,” said the statement.

“We members of Telangana IPS Officers’ Association stand firmly with the officer and reiterate our collective commitment to safeguarding the dignity, independence, and impartiality of the civil services,” it added.

The Association called for an immediate cessation of such unfounded accusations and urged all stakeholders to engage in discourse that respects institutional integrity and the rule of law.

K.T. Rama Rao, who is the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had on Tuesday lashed out at the District Collector for allegedly asking BRS activists to join the Congress party.

The BRS leader alleged that the Collector was behaving like a Congress worker.

“Collectors and other officers, who were working as Congress activists, would be taught a befitting lesson once the BRS returns to power,” K.T. Rama Rao said.

“I will take that responsibility. I will definitely do that,” he said, while participating in the Deeksha Divas preparatory meeting held in the BRS office in Sircilla on Tuesday.

The BRS is gearing up to celebrate Deeksha Divas on November 29.

It was on November 29, 2009 that BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had launched an indefinite hunger strike to demand a separate Telangana state.

This had led to the announcement by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre on December 9, 2009 that the process for formation of Telangana State would be initiated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.