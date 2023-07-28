Telangana HC seeks details of relief for flood-hit people

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) The Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government to submit a report about the floods and the assistance provided to victims.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court directed the government to submit a report with all the details by July 31.

Seeking details on relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit areas, the court questioned the government on the relief provided to the flood victims. It wanted to know how many people died in the floods and whether compensation was provided to their families.

It also sought to know whether people in the flood-hit areas were shifted to safe places and details of the facilities provided to the people shifted to relief camps.

The government was also asked to explain if it opened a control room to monitor the situation and render assistance to the affected.

Petitioner Cheruku Sudhakar’s counsel brought to the court’s notice that people in areas near irrigation projects were living in fear.

