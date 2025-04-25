Telangana DGP asks Pakistani nationals in state to return home

Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Telangana Police have asked Pakistani nationals staying in the state to return home as the Indian government has decided to revoke all existing valid visas with effect from April 27.

Director General of Police Dr Jintender said Attari border will remain open for departure for Pakistanis up to April 30 and advised all Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana to follow the guidelines to avoid any legal action.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, in the wake of the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 tourists and injured several others.

“All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025,” the DGP said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the revocation of visas does not apply to holders of Long Term Visas (LTVs) and diplomatic and official visas.

The Indian government on Wednesday announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES), and any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all the Chief Ministers about the terror attack and asked them to identify Pakistan nationals in their respective states.

He asked them to inform the Centre about all the Pakistani nationals so that their visas could be cancelled. Shah also asked the chief ministers to take steps to ensure the prompt return of the people to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, police in three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda launched a verification drive for Pakistani nationals residing in their limits under various visas.

There are reportedly 208 Pakistani nationals within the limits of these commissionerates. While 156 are holding long-term visas, 13 are on short-term visas. The remaining 39 are visiting for medical or business purposes.

However, there are no Pakistani nationals with visas under SVES.

