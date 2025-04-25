IPL 2025: MS Dhoni reaches 400 T20 games milestone

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a player who has successfully stood the test of time has reached his 400th T20 game landmark during Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

His stellar T20 career, which has seen him captain India to the 2007 T20 World Cup victory and had a massive role in leading CSK to five Indian Premier League titles, has seen him score 7566 runs at a strike rate of 135.90.

Although at 44 years of age, Dhoni’s batting may not be at the peak of his prowess with the bat but he is still lightning quick behind the stumps and holds the record of most stumpings in the format with 34 to his name.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is leading CSK once again in the IPL 2025 season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow fracture.

This season marked the first time Dhoni returned as captain since the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad, a memorable night when Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four in the final two balls to secure CSK’s fifth IPL title. Having handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad at the start of last season, Dhoni had taken a step back from leadership duties but continued to play a key role behind the scenes and with the bat.

Gaikwad, who was leading the CSK in IPL 2025, sustained a blow to his right forearm during CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati earlier this season. Scans later revealed an elbow fracture, effectively ending his campaign.

Dhoni has led CSK in a record 239 matches, including all of the franchise’s five title wins. He had briefly relinquished the role in 2022, handing the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, but poor results led to Dhoni reassumed control midway through the season.

