Telangana Congress takes serious view of party MLA's remarks against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) The disciplinary action committee of the Congress party in Telangana has taken a serious view of the remarks made by party MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Munugode MLA is likely to be issued a notice for publicly criticising the Chief Minister.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi, who is the chairman of disciplinary action committee, said he would speak to Rajagopal Reddy.

Mallu Ravi, who has been camping in Delhi for the last three days along with the Chief Minister, ministers and other Congress leaders over the Backward Class reservation issue, said he would find out what happened after talking to Rajagopal Reddy.

The senior leader said a decision would be taken on the matter after he speaks to the MLA.

Rajagopal Reddy, who is unhappy over being denied a Cabinet berth, has been attacking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, he questioned the Chief Minister over the "lack of action" against Andhra Pradesh-based contractors involved in the Kaleshwaram project.

Alleging that several Andhra Pradesh contractors looted public money in Telangana, he said CM Revanth Reddy was delaying action under the pretext of investigations and commissions.

The MLA also vowed to expose 20 Andhra Pradesh-based contractors "looting" Telangana's resources. He said he would not spare anyone looting the state's wealth, be it in the form of land, sand, or contracts.

Rajagopal Reddy, who is the brother of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, also urged the Chief Minister to stop "abusing and harassing" the opposition and instead, focus on the government's performance.

He warned that if "mistakes" within the government are not pointed out, the Congress party will face the consequences.

Rajagopal Reddy had said on Tuesday that he is once again ready to "sacrifice" for the people of his constituency.

The MLA from Munugode in Nalgonda district said that he was promised a Cabinet berth when he returned to the Congress party in 2023. He, however, claimed that he was not running after any position.

He also stated that he would have become the minister if he had contested from LB Nagar, but he contested from Munugode for the sake of the people of the constituency.

"If I become minister, it will be useful for people. Unlike others, I don't want to become minister by lobbying or to indulge in the loot," he said.

Rajagopal Reddy had quit Congress to join the BJP in 2022 to force a by-election in the Munugode seat. He, however, suffered defeat at the hands of a TRS (now BRS) candidate.

He quit the BJP to return to Congress days before the 2023 Assembly elections and still managed to get the ticket and was re-elected from the same constituency.

After Congress came to power, Rajagopal Reddy had openly expressed his desire to become a minister. He had also gone on record that he wants the Home portfolio.

However, Rajagopal Reddy was ignored again in June when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expanded the Cabinet with the induction of three ministers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.