CM Revanth Reddy congratulates athletes on first-round wins at Paris Olympics

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday spoke over-phone to the athletes from the state participating in the Paris Olympics 2024 and congratulated them on their success in the first round of their respective events.

The Chief Minister spoke to boxer Nikhat Zareen, table tennis player Sreeja Akula and badminton star P. V. Sindhu and congratulated them on their best performance.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he also spoke to shooter Esha Singh preparing for her event and wished her the best.

The Chief Minister wished that all the athletes from the state continue the same performance in the next rounds and bring laurels to the country.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen entered the women's 50 kg category quarterfinals by defeating Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer on Sunday.

India’s top-ranked table tennis player Sreeja Akula entered the round of 32 with a 4-0 win over Sweden’s Christina Kallberg.

Star shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist began her Paris Olympics campaign with a win over Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq.

Earlier, the Chief Minister congratulated shooter Manu Bhaker on winning a historic bronze for India in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics. She became the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics.

“We are proud of your achievement,” the Chief Minister said.

