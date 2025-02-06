Telangana CLP meeting underway to discuss local body polls

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) A crucial meeting of the Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was underway here on Thursday to assess the party's preparedness for the upcoming local body and MLC elections.

All ministers, MLAs and MLCs were attending the meeting at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resources Development (MCRHRD) Institute.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was presiding over the meeting, which will also be addressed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

The CLP meeting assumes significance in the wake of reports that 10 MLAs held a secret meeting amid the widening gap between MLAs and Ministers.

Though the Congress leadership has denied any dissidence, the CLP meeting is expected to discuss how to ensure coordination between MLAs and ministers.

A section of MLAs are reported to be unhappy over the lack of proper response from the ministers to their requests to address the issues faced by people and the delay in releasing funds to their constituencies.

The AICC has reportedly taken note of the secret meeting of the MLAs and the dissatisfaction among a section of legislators. It is believed that on the direction of the party's central leadership, the CLP meeting was convened.

After the CLP meeting, the Chief Minister, along with the TPCC president and AICC in-charge, will leave for New Delhi to brief the high command on the steps taken to address grievances of the legislators and to strengthen the party unity.

Party leaders said the CLP meeting would also discuss how to aggressively promote the Congress government's achievements, including the caste census and Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorisation.

The CLP meeting is being held two days after the caste census report and the Judicial Commission’s report on SC sub-categorisation were tabled in the State Legislature during the special session.

The Chief Minister, TPCC president, and AICC in-charge are expected to give directions to the legislators to highlight these achievements before the people. The party hopes that this will go a long way in bolstering the prospects of the party in upcoming local body elections.

The Congress is keen to highlight the achievements to consolidate support from Backward Classes (BCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), which collectively constitute nearly 85 per cent of the state's population.

The ruling party is also planning to organise a huge public meeting soon to celebrate the government's key achievements within 14 months of coming to power.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.