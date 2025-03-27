Telangana building collapse: Man rescued from rubble dies, search for other worker on

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) A worker rescued from the rubble of an under construction building that collapsed at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday died while being treated at hospital while the search was on for the second trapped worker on Thursday.

The ground plus five storied building in Bhadradri Kothagudem district collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping two construction workers.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled out a worker Kameshwar Rao around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday. He was shifted to Government Area Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

His death sparked protests by his family members, who resorted to heated arguments with police and civil officials. The protestors obstructed District Collector Jitesh V Patil’s official vehicle from moving ahead, demanding justice for the family of the deceased worker.

According to officials, another worker Padishala Upender Rao is trapped under the debris and efforts were on to rescue him. Anxious family members and relatives of Rao were praying for his safety.

The under-construction building at Super Bazaar Centre in the temple down collapsed due to alleged structural fault and unauthorised construction.

Police, fire services and other departments launched the rescue operation. Later, the NDRF team also joined the operation.

District Collector Jitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police B. Rohith Raju and other senior officials were supervising the rescue operation.

The building was being built by one Srinivas Moula, also known as Sri Pathi, who runs a trust. He had built a temple on the ground floor while five additional floors were under construction.

The structure suddenly collapsed on Wednesday when two workers were working on the ground floor. Eyewitnesses said they heard cries from beneath the rubble for some time after the collapse.

The builder, who has become a seer, had been carrying out the construction for nearly two years without obtaining the necessary permissions. He had reportedly obtained permission for two floors but laid slabs for five floors.

Locals said the authorities concerned failed to act despite complaints. The residents in the vicinity had raised objections, pointing out that the site lacked proper ground support for a high-rise structure in such a small space.

The owner reportedly surrendered before police after the building caved in.

