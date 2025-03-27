Ugadi 2025: Telugu New Year Date, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations

Ugadi or Yugadi is an important Hindu festival that heralds the arrival of a new year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, Ugadi will fall on March 30, 2025, and will be celebrated with much fervor in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The word "Ugadi" is a combination of the Sanskrit terms "Yuga" for era and "Adi" for beginning. The festival is celebrated as the start of a new era, and its importance was first brought to light by the Indian mathematician Baskaracharya in the 12th century.

Ugadi is observed on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Chaitra, which falls on the same date as the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri in north India. The festival is in honor of Goddess Durga and is observed with much enthusiasm throughout the nation.

In various regions of India, Ugadi has various names. In Maharashtra, Ugadi is referred to as Gudi Padwa, and in Tamil Nadu, it is referred to as Puthandu. In Assam, the festival is observed as Bihu, and in Punjab, it is referred to as Vaisakhi. In Odisha, it is observed as Pana Sankranti, and in West Bengal, it is observed as Naba Barsha.

Ugadi Celebrations and Rituals

The Ugadi celebrations start with an oil bath, which is said to cleanse and purify the body and soul. Special prayers are said to invoke blessings for the new year, and one of the most important traditions of Ugadi is making and eating a special neem leaves known as Ugadi Pachadi.

This dish is prepared using six tastes - spice, salty, sweet, two types of sour and bitter - that symbolize the bittersweet experiences of life. People also clean their homes before the festival and decorate them with fresh mango leaves and rangolis.

Special cultural events and processions are conducted on this day, and astrologers predict the fortunes of the year ahead based on the new Samvatsara.

Ugadi 2025 Date and Time

Ugadi will be celebrated this year on March 30, 2025. The Pratipada tithi will begin on March 29 at 4:27 pm and will conclude on March 30 at 12:49 pm.

Since Ugadi is the day when a new era begins, it is a day of new beginnings, and people gather to celebrate this great festival with a lot of enthusiasm and fervor.

