Telangana BJP takes out bike rally ahead of Liberation Day

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy was leading a bike rally on Friday as part of Telangana Liberation Day celebrations.

Reddy, along with several leaders and workers of the party, began the bike rally from Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

BJP’s election in-charge for Telangana and former union minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off the rally from Secunderabad to Parkala in Warangal district.

Carrying BJP flags and raising slogans, the participants were heading to Parkala. After covering a distance of 300 km, the rally will culminate in a public meeting.

The BJP is demanding that the state government officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, include lessons on martyrs in the textbooks and also establish martyrs’ memorials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the main official function organised by the Centre at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on September 17 to mark Telangana Liberation Day.

He will review a parade by the armed forces.

Like last year, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana will be celebrating September 17 as national integration day.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at the main official function to be held in Hyderabad.

The national integration day will also be celebrated in all the districts, where state ministers or district collectors will unfurl the national flag.

It was on September 17, 1948 that then princely state of Hyderabad, comprising Telangana and parts of present day Karnataka and Maharashtra, acceded to Indian Union following India's military action against Nizam's Army.

