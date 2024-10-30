Telangana bans egg-based Mayonnaise

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The government of Telangana has banned Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs in the state after several instances of food poisoning linked to consumption of the dip.

The Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday issued a notification, prohibiting the production, storage and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs in the state for a period of one year with immediate effect from October 30.

The commissioner stated that as per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, Mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months.

Mayonnaise (or ‘Mayo’) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetizers, snacks, shawarma and various dishes.

The Commissioner of Food Safety issued the notification in exercise of the power conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and in the interest of public health prohibited production, storage and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs.

The action by the Commissioner of Food Safety came after a recommendation by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Mayo will now be taken off the shelves of eateries and supermarkets across the state.

The municipal body had been receiving a series of complaints related to Mayo used in a variety of dishes in hotels across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Inspections by officials also revealed some leading hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants using substandard mayonnaise.

At least 10 cases of food poisoning due to the use of egg-based mayonnaise were reported in recent months.

A 33-year-old woman died and 20 others were taken ill due to food poisoning after eating momos served by a street vendor in Hyderabad last week. Mayonnaise served with momos was also suspected to be contaminated.

