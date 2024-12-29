Telangana Assembly’s special session tomorrow to pay tributes to Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (IANS) A special session of the Telangana Assembly will be held on Monday to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away on December 26.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has convened the second meeting of the fourth session of the third Telangana Assembly at 10 a.m. on December 30, as per a notice issued by State Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu.

The special sitting has been convened during the ongoing mourning period.

The state government had declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on December 27 as a mark of respect to Manmohan Singh. It had also announced a seven-day mourning.

Members cutting across party lines will pay tributes to Manmohan Singh, who served as the Prime Minister for two terms.

The ruling Congress and the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are also likely to recall the key role played by the former Prime Minister in the creation of Telangana.

It was during the regime of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that the Bill for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was passed in the Parliament.

Telangana came into existence as the 29th state on June 2, 2014.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Manmohan Singh at the AICC office on December 28.

Revanth Reddy was attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Belgavi in Karnataka when news of Manmohan Singh’s demise reached the top party leadership.

The Chief Minister called Manmohan Singh one of the greatest economists, leaders, reformers, and above all, a humanitarian of our times.

While paying his tributes to Manmohan Singh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mentioned that during Telangana movement, his party, then the TRS, as its strategy for a separate Telangana state, had an alliance with the Congress and recalled his association with Manmohan Singh as a minister in his Cabinet.

