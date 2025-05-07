Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs hail ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu have hailed the strikes against terror hideouts in Pakistan.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the strikes against terror factories in Pakistan have "made us proud."

Chief Minister Reddy stated that as an Indian citizen, he stands strongly with the armed forces.

“The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind!,” he posted on his X handle.

CM Reddy was holding an emergency meeting with top officials at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad to review all security preparations in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The meeting will review the security measures to safeguard all major installations and key strategic Central, Defence and state government locations.

The Telangana government will provide total support and cooperation to, and work along with the National Armed Forces, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

CM Reddy will personally review the situation on a war-footing and ensure security, safety and ensure total vigilance in Hyderabad and other cities, towns and villages across Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu also took to social media platform X to hail ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will,” he said.

CM Naidu posted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has witnessed India's strength and determination. “Our country stands united against terror and firmly in support of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, too, hailed 'Operation Sindoor'. The Jana Sena leader thanked the three service chiefs and Prime Minister Modi and said they infused bravery in Indian society whose hands were tied due to extreme patience for a long time. “We are with you. Jai Hind,” the Deputy CM posted on ‘X’.

Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh stated that 'Operation Sindoor' was a loud message to those who dare test India's sovereignty that with the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India will strike back with strength, precision, and unshakeable determination.

“I wholeheartedly applaud Modi Ji for being the unbreakable shield of this country. His bravery and devotion to national security have made Pakistan fearful and all Indians proud. India is secure, powerful, and united, and no power on this Earth can break our spirit,” he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President, K.T. Rama Rao saluted the "amazing" Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan. “Wishing them more power and strength in completely eliminating terrorist infrastructure. Jai Hind,” posted the former Telangana minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.