Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs greet Muslims on Milad-Un-Nabi

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Chief Ministers and governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslim community on Milad-Un-Nabi which commemorates the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Chief Minister said in his message that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad - peace, brotherhood, compassion and righteous living are guiding the world.

Revanth Reddy said that the People's Government in Telangana is committed to the socio-economic upliftment of the Muslim community and assured the government will accord priority to the development of the Muslims in the state.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un–Nabi.

“Prophet Muhammad’s noble teachings of compassion, tolerance, unity, harmony, and universal brotherhood may continue to inspire us all in working for the well-being of all. May there be peace and prosperity all around,” the governor said in his message.

“The most venerable Prophet’s mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellowmen with faith, trust, care, kindness, and compassion. On this occasion, let us all resolve to promote unity, harmony, peace, universal brotherhood, and prosperity in society. I wish all of you to celebrate the Milad-un-Nabi in its true spirit,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted Muslims on Milad-un-Nabi. He said Prophet Muhammad dedicated his life to establish a peaceful human society. “A peaceful society as desired by the Prophet will exist only when everyone has feelings of love, kindness and brotherhood towards each other. Let us all work towards that,” said the Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also greeted the Muslim community. "I extend my warm greetings to the Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to mankind,” he said.

YSR Congress Party President and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Reddy extended his greetings to Muslims. He said Prophet Mohammad's teachings that everyone should have love and compassion for others will always remain relevant for mankind.

