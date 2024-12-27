Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs condole demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

"One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformers, and above all, a humanitarian of our times Shri Manmohan Singh ji is no more,” posted Revanth Reddy on X.

The Chief Minister, who was attending Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Belgavi in Karnataka called Dr. Manmohan Singh a man of virtue, impeccable integrity and a true architects of new India.

"A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision making, Dr. Singh is one of true architects of new India. He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political & public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son.

“Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did. My prayers and deepest condolence for the bereaved family members,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh and termed it a great loss to the nation.

"Deeply saddened by former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Shri Manmohan Singh Ji’s demise. An intellectual statesman, Dr. Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity. From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions. His passing is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief posted on X.

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has also mourned the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh.

He recalled that as a financial expert Manmohan Singh demonstrated his abilities in implementing the economic reforms brought by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao when the country was in a difficult financial situation.

The BRS chief said Manmohan Singh was a great son of India who held several key positions. KCR noted that the historic development of creation of Telangana state occurred during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the Prime Minister.

KCR mentioned that during the Telangana movement, the then TRS as its strategy for separate Telangana state had an alliance with the Congress party and recalled his association with Dr. Manmohan Singh as a minister in his Cabinet.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His visionary policies and economic reforms laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace.

The BRS chief said Dr. Manmohan Singh was a soft, gentle, erudite leader whose services as the Prime Minister are great.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the demise of Manmohan Singh.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His visionary policies and economic reforms laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace,” posted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said Manmohan Singh was a silent architect of modern India, a visionary, a true intellectual, and a gracious human being.

“History will indeed be kinder and grateful to you. My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. His legacy will continue to inspire many generations to come,” commented Rama Rao.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.