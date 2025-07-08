Tejashwi's men 'involved' in Khemka murder case: Union Minister Manjhi

Patna, July 8 (IANS) After the Khemka murder case accused Vikas Kumar alias Raja was killed in a gunfight with police, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday claimed that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's men were "involved" in the crime.

After businessman Gopal Khemka was murdered last week, Opposition parties have been targeting the Nitish government over the law and order situation in Bihar.

Posting on the social media platform X, Union Minister Manjhi wrote: "Criminal incidents do not mean that out of fear of criminals, we hand over governance to demons."

Drawing a comparison between the previous Lalu dispensation and the NDA government in the state, Union Minister Manjhi said, "This is not the Bihar where the mafia used to get criminal acts done from the Chief Minister's residence. This is the new Bihar, where criminals are punished. By the way, if we say something, everyone will say Manjhi talks too much. The shooter involved in the Khemka murder case has proved that Tejashwi Yadav's people are involved in almost every criminal act."

Patna Police, on Monday, arrested Umesh Yadav, the main shooter in the Khemka murder case.

Joining the attack, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, stating: "After every crime, the Chief Minister acts rather than speaks. The results are visible. Tejashwi, who demands statements from the CM, should remember the jungle raj under his parents. At that time, organised crime took place openly, and kidnappings were handled from the CM's residence. Kidnapping was an industry in Bihar then."

Union Minister Singh added that while Tejashwi might have been too young to remember those days, he should not ignore that under Nitish Kumar's leadership, immediate action is taken after every crime.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police continue to probe deeper into the Khemka murder case, following the arrest of the shooter and the encounter of Vikas Kumar, as the case gains political traction ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, 2025.

