Tejashwi Yadav's 'old model car' jibe at Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, comparing him to an old car that needs to be replaced.

"He (Nitish Kumar) has become an old model, who is no longer needed. Now Bihar needs a new model -- Tejashwi," he said while addressing a public gathering in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Monday.

Tejashwi took a dig at Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, comparing it to the government’s rule that vehicles older than 15 years are considered junk and must be replaced.

The RJD leader argued that Bihar needs a fresh start, saying: "Nitish Kumar is tired now. Bihar needs a new thinker and a new brand of seeds."

Speaking on Karpuri Thakur’s death anniversary event in Sonbarsa block in Sitamarhi, Tejashwi attacked the Nitish Kumar government on multiple fronts.

He criticised the government for failing to provide jobs, forcing Biharis to migrate for work. The RJD leader claimed that bribery in government offices and police stations is rampant and that crimes against women have increased. He also pointed out that the liquor ban law has completely failed in Bihar.

“The liquor prohibition exists only on paper, as it is still easily available at inflated prices. A bottle of liquor that was available at Rs 200 earlier is currently available at Rs 1000,” Yadav said.

He also praised his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, predicting that those who once criticised him would one day give him the Bharat Ratna for empowering the poor, Dalits, and marginalised communities.

Tejashwi recalled past social injustices, stating that Dalits and lower castes were once denied basic rights, but Lalu fought for their dignity.

"If you give me a chance, I will bring financial stability and social justice, and stop migration from Bihar," he promised.

With elections on the horizon, Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks signal a direct challenge to Nitish Kumar’s leadership, positioning himself as the face of Bihar’s future.

