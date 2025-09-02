Tejashwi Yadav's dance video on Patna's Marine Drive goes viral; Jitan Ram Manjhi takes jibe

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) A video of the Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav, dancing with youths on the Marine Drive in Patna has gone viral on social media, sparking political reactions.

The video clip, posted by his sister Rohini Acharya on social media platform X, shows Tejashwi Yadav joining youngsters in dance steps late Monday night.

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi took a swipe at the LoP over the viral video.

Sharing his response on X, Union Minister Manjhi wrote: "This group of youths dancing on the sparkling open road of Bihar at midnight shows that there is a good-governance government in the state. If there had been a government of the Lalu Prasad Yadav family's 'Jungle Raj', then all these youths, including Tejashwi Yadav, would have been picked up by Lalu's goons and made to do 'disco on Tamanche' at the Chief Minister's residence. That is why I repeatedly say that the NDA is necessary in Bihar."

Responding to the viral clip, Tejashwi Yadav himself posted a clarification on X.

He said that after completing the 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in challenging weather conditions, he went for a late-night drive with his nephew visiting from Singapore.

"On the way, some young artists were singing and making reels. When they insisted, I also tried my hands and feet. We will change the government in the state by connecting with the aspirations and hopes of the youths with ease and simplicity, rising above caste and religion, with the resolve to build a new Bihar," he wrote.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra was started from Bihar's Sasaram on August 17 and culminated in Patna on September 1, covering around 1,300 km across 23 districts in the state.

The video has triggered both light-hearted responses and sharp political remarks, highlighting how even casual moments of political leaders quickly turn into election talking points in Bihar.

