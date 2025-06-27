Tejashwi Yadav slams ECI’s voter list revision in Bihar

Patna, June 27 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC) and the state government, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the election year is a threat to democracy and an attempt to snatch voting rights from the poor and youth.

At a joint press conference with Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera, and CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Tejashwi Yadav questioned the timing and intent of the voter list revision.

“Why is there a sudden need to revise the voter list after 22 years? Last time in 2003, the process took two years; now it is being attempted in two months,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav highlighted that Bihar is currently facing rains and floods, making it nearly impossible for the poor to arrange and submit documents, particularly when many do not possess birth certificates, citizenship documents, or even accepted Aadhaar/MNREGA cards.

Linking the move to a larger RSS agenda, Tejashwi alleged: "Recently, a senior RSS leader questioned the Constitution, and now this conspiracy is being executed to exclude the poor and youth from the voter list systematically."

Tejashwi explained the new document-heavy process: Ages 18–20 must provide their own and their parents’ birth certificates and citizenship documents.

Ages 20–39 must prove their own and parents’ citizenship with documents and ages 39–40 must provide self-proof of citizenship.

He argued that these arbitrary, onerous documentation rules are designed to disenfranchise the poor, marginalized, and young voters.

Tejashwi further questioned the credibility of officials handling the voter revision, alleging that the same officers who handled the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are managing the current process, casting doubts on the EC's neutrality.

The Grand Alliance (RJD-Congress-Left) is clearly moving into aggressive opposition mode ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls by framing the voter list revision as anti-poor and undemocratic.

Tejashwi and allies aim to mobilise youth, farmers, and the poor who may feel threatened by exclusion from the electoral process.

The controversy could escalate into a key election issue, testing the EC’s credibility and the state’s political climate before the elections.

