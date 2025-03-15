Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM over ASI's murder in Munger

Patna, March 15 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

"Criminals are rampaging across Bihar while the government is sleeping. The Chief Minister is unconscious, and lawlessness is at its peak. Police personnel themselves are becoming victims of crime," he said, while highlighting the murder incidents of Munger and Araria districts in a week.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader questioned CM Nitish Kumar, who is also holding the Home Ministry of Bihar, saying: "Frequent crimes like murders, rape, gang rape, loot, robberies in jewellery showrooms, banks and others are happening, and victims' families are not getting justice."

He accused the state Police investigations are weak, leading to criminals securing bail due to lack of evidence.

He also levelled allegations against the ruling parties' leaders for not visiting the family members of the victims to console them.

"Despite major crimes happening here, ruling parties' leaders are not even visiting the victims' families. Nitish Kumar is only concerned about securing the Chief Minister's chair, not about governance," Yadav said.

The death of AssistantSub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger has turned into a political flashpoint, with the Opposition blaming CM Nitish Kumar for Bihar's deteriorating law and order.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who sustained critical injuries during a scuffle with villagers in Munger, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station in the district on Friday night when a team of 'DIAL 112' received information about a person named Ranveer Kumar creating a ruckus in a drunken state in the village.

Accordingly, a 'DIAL 112' team, led by ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, was sent to control the situation.

When the ASI reached there and tried to intervene in the matter, Ranveer, Guddu and their family members attacked the police team with sharp edge weapons, leaving Santosh Kumar Singh with serious skull injuries.

The police officer was brought to a private hospital where doctors referred him to Patna during he succumbed.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Mohania block in Kaimur, was posted at Mufassil police station for a year.

The post-mortem of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh was completed, and the body was sent to Kaimur from Munger.

Munger range DIG, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police paid their homage to ASI Santosh Kumar Singh.

The slain police officer was also given a guard of honour at the police line.

