Yuva All Stars kabaddi: Yuva Mumba stun Yuva Yoddhas; Chandigarh Chargers, Warriorz K.C. win

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), March 15 (IANS) Chandigarh Chargers, Warriorz K.C., Palani Tuskers, and Yuva Mumba emerged victorious on Day 10 of the Yuva All-Stars Championship at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar on Saturday.

Chandigarh Chargers beat Yuva Paltan 45-20 in the first match of the day. The Chargers inflicted an all-out and bagged some crucial points to take a 16-11 lead at half-time. With two Super Tackles, two all-outsW, and one Super Raid in the second half, the Chargers were at the top of their game and registered a 25-point victory against the Pune-based club.

Sawan Khatri (12 points) and Bablu Singh (10 points) were the top performers for Chandigarh. The Chargers are second in Pool B with 25 points from seven outings, while Yuva Paltan are fifth with 13 points.

Palani Tuskers defeated Vasco Vipers 34-24 in a Pool A encounter on Saturday. Rajapal J’s Super Raid helped the Tuskers take a five-point lead in under five minutes, and Sakthivel Thangavelu’s tackle on Jai Hind got the Vipers All Out early in the first half. Palani Tuskers took an 18-12 lead at half-time.

Vasco Vipers were trailing by four points with two minutes on the clock. Sandeep Shanmugam’s successful raid helped the Tuskers extend their lead by eight points and seal a comfortable 10-point victory. Rajapal J, Sankar Sekar, and Sachin earned six points each. Palani Tuskers are placed third in Pool A with 23 points, while Vasco Vipers are languishing at the bottom of the standings with eight points.

In another match, Warriorz K.C. trounced Kurukshetra Warriors 43-23. They inflicted an All Out on the Warriors and led 20-11 at half-time. In the second half, the Bengal-based franchise got Kurukshetra Warriors All Out twice to seal a comfortable 20-point win in an across-pool match.

Nitin Jangra was the star player of the match with 10 tackle points. Meanwhile, Sushil Kambrekar was the best raider with seven raid points. Warriorz K.C. are second in Pool A with 23 points, and the Kurukshetra Warriors are last in Pool B with six points.

Yuva Mumba came back from behind to register a 43-38 victory over Yuva Yoddhas in a Pool B encounter. The Yoddhas started the game with some quick points and took a seven-point lead by inflicting an all-out on their opponent.

However, despite several struggles, Yuva Mumba managed to come back into the game and inflict an all-out on their opponent in the final raid of the first half. Yuva Yoddhas led 22-21 as both teams headed into the half-time break.

In the second half, both teams fought closely for every single point before the time-out. Yuva Mumba bagged eight points in a row to take a strong lead. They went on to win the match by five points and jumped to the second position in the standings with 26 points. Despite the loss, Yuva Yoddhas have retained the top spot in Pool B with 27 points.

Yoddhas’ Shivam Singh picked up 14 points, while Mumba’s Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi earned 13 raid points, including 10 touchpoints and three bonus points.

