Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds talks with farmers over Budget 2025-26

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday took suggestions on Delhi Budget 2025-26 from farmers and later in the day attended an Iftar party hosted by the Haj Committee, calling for collective progress.

Soon after her meeting with farmers, the CMO said, “The government is committed to an inclusive budget keeping in mind the needs and suggestions of farmers.”

In a message on the X handle of CMO Delhi, the CM wrote, “The overall development of Delhi, strengthening the infrastructure and providing better facilities to the citizens are priorities of the government.”

She said the upcoming Budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of all sections of citizens.

In the evening, CM Gupta visited the India Islamic Cultural Centre to attend an Iftar party hosted by Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan.

As she hugged Jahan, CM Gupta said, “The country has space for all in its heart. I wish the country moves forward and progresses with social harmony. India is a large democracy, and we should all move ahead with peace and harmony.”

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta greeted the Haj Committee chairperson for hosting the event and said the Iftar party was an example of the government’s plans to move forward collectively.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said Holi and Ramzan promote brotherhood.

He hit out at AAP leaders who have been targeting the Delhi government for delay in delivering poll promises like Rs 2,500 for women and free LPG cylinders on Holi.

Those who failed to work for citizens over the 11 years are trying to seek a report card from us within one month of our government’s formation, he said.

Bisht also criticised the AAP for its corrupt governance. “Even the courts have agreed with contentions that the AAP leaders were involved in corruption,” he said, pointing to CAG reports and the poor condition of schools and hospitals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.