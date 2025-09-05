Tejashwi Yadav’s dance video goes viral, Tej Pratap responds

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) A video of Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav dancing has gone viral on social media. It has drawn a light-hearted response from his elder brother and former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav.

Commenting on the video on Friday, Tej Pratap said that dancing is an art form and can inspire the youth.

Reacting to the viral video, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “If someone feels like dancing, what can we do? If someone wants to dance, they won’t stop just because others think otherwise. Dancing is also a form of art. It can inspire the younger generation. I play the flute — everyone has their own talent.”

While addressing a public meeting, Tej Pratap also spoke candidly about Bihar’s pressing issues and his political vision. He highlighted unemployment, corruption, migration, and crime as key challenges facing the state and stressed the need for change. He asserted that his popularity is rising in Bihar and that more and more people are joining his cause.

Speaking about his political ideology, Tej Pratap said, “I follow the ideals of my father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and I will fight till my last breath to make Bihar a hub of smart villages — even if it costs me my life.”

When asked about his ambition to become Chief Minister, he replied, “Whether I become CM or not is in the hands of the people. I am committed to serving the public.” He refrained from commenting on leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), stating, “I don’t wish to comment on anyone. I may have enemies, but I hold no enmity towards anyone.”

On the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap said he will soon announce the number of seats his party will contest and urged the youths to take active roles in politics and contribute to Bihar’s development.

